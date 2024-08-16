Mpox: Punjab govt issues alert

LAHORE: The Punjab health department has issued an alert about monkeypox across the province after the World Health Organization (WHO) raised alarms over the growing spread of monkeypox.

Authorities at the airports have been directed to closely monitor suspected individuals, particularly those arriving from abroad.

The Punjab health department’s advisory has called for direct surveillance of passengers and the immediate quarantine of anyone exhibiting symptoms of monkeypox.

The management of public sector hospitals have been asked to test any suspected cases without delay. In a letter, all the district health authorities across Punjab have been asked to remain vigilant. All government and private hospitals have been ordered to test suspected cases of monkeypox immediately.

It may be noted that a new strain of monkeypox, known as M-pox, has been detected in parts of Africa, particularly in Congo and neighbouring regions. In African countries, both children and adults have been affected by this new variant, with over 17,000 suspected cases reported and 517 confirmed deaths across 13 countries.

Moreover, a special meeting has been called at the National Institute of Health (NIH) to discuss preventive measures. The meeting, set to take place at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), will focus on national preparedness to combat the spread of M-pox.

The sources confirmed that no case of the new M-pox variant have been reported in Pakistan so far. However, airports are on high alert, with enhanced screening systems being implemented at entry points.

The WHO’s declaration of monkeypox as a global emergency highlights the urgent need for countries to bolster their public health defences. Pakistan’s preparedness, particularly through enhanced monitoring and screening at airports, is a critical step in preventing the potential spread of the virus within the country, the sources added.

