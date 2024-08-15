Babar Azam retains number one place in ODI batting rankings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has retained his top spot in the ICC ODI rankings, despite his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma’s remarkable performances in the recent series.

While India lost the three-match ODI series 2-0 against Sri Lanka, Rohit was on top of his game, scoring 157 at an average of 52.33. He was the top run-getter in the series, with two fifties in three matches (58, 64 and 35).

The Indian skipper moved one place up, replacing Shubman Gill with 765 points. Babar is far ahead of them with 824 points.

Babar Azam becomes fastest to reach 5,000 ODI runs

Meanwhile, India’s Virat Kohli is fourth on the list, while Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka has risen one place to eighth.

Bavuma, Maharaj move up after Port of Spain Test

South Africa’s Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj have also registered gains after the first Test between West Indies and South Africa in Port of Spain.

Skipper Bavuma scored 86 in the first innings, and with 15 not out coming in the second, he moved up two spots to 16th on the batters’ table.

Meanwhile, Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with eight wickets in two innings (4 for 76 and 4 for 88). Maharaj earned a Player-of-the-Match reward as well as a jump of seven spots to joint 21st on the Test bowlers’ table.