Singer Aima Baig shares gratuitous shopping post following ‘mini heart attack’

Pakistan singer Aima Baig posted gratuitous images of shopping and travelling as she preached self-care following what she described as a “mini heart attack”.

The singer posted a series of images on Instagram on Wednesday, in a flurry of shopping, flights and note-taking about nail salons, among which she also posted one of herself in the hospital.

“After a little mini heart attack,” she wrote, due to too much travelling and no sleep.

“One must never forget to pamper themselves,” she further noted.

The posts feature the singer posing away at stores trying on designer shoes and making notes about nail salons during a flight.

Baig boasts over 6 million followers on Instagram and just released her latest song, ‘Saajna X Zehan’ last week.

Earlier this year, Baig’s vocals were also featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 song, ‘Khul Ke Khel’ which was composed and produced by artist Ali Zafar.