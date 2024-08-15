Balochistan accepts CJ Isa’s land gift for environmental centre

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has graciously accepted a land donation from Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and his brother, Qazi Azmat, which will be used to establish a public welfare environmental centre.

According to sources, the donated land, measuring 31,680 square feet and located adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat, will host various facilities aimed at benefiting tourists and students. The environmental centre is set to feature an exhibition hall, a tourist centre, and a seminar hall, providing a space for educational and recreational activities.

The donation, which spans over five kanals, was formalized in a letter written by CJ Isa and his brother to the Balochistan government. Copies of the letter were also sent to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

The letter expressed the desire to present this gift to the people of Balochistan on the auspicious occasion of August 14, 2024, marking a significant contribution to the province's environmental and educational development.