AGL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.22%)
AIRLINK 143.50 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (8.41%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DCL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.82%)
DFML 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.01%)
DGKC 78.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.14%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
FFBL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.72%)
FFL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
HUBC 147.59 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.22%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.75%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.45%)
NBP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
OGDC 134.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
PPL 112.56 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.69%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
SEARL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.21%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TOMCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.1%)
TPLP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TRG 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.08%)
BR100 8,237 Increased By 49 (0.6%)
BR30 25,907 Increased By 253.2 (0.99%)
KSE100 78,211 Increased By 333.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,070 Increased By 108.7 (0.44%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-15

Balochistan accepts CJ Isa’s land gift for environmental centre

INP Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 07:39am

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has graciously accepted a land donation from Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and his brother, Qazi Azmat, which will be used to establish a public welfare environmental centre.

According to sources, the donated land, measuring 31,680 square feet and located adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat, will host various facilities aimed at benefiting tourists and students. The environmental centre is set to feature an exhibition hall, a tourist centre, and a seminar hall, providing a space for educational and recreational activities.

The donation, which spans over five kanals, was formalized in a letter written by CJ Isa and his brother to the Balochistan government. Copies of the letter were also sent to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

The letter expressed the desire to present this gift to the people of Balochistan on the auspicious occasion of August 14, 2024, marking a significant contribution to the province's environmental and educational development.

SC Balochistan government CJP Qazi Faez Isa environmental centre

Comments

200 characters

Balochistan accepts CJ Isa’s land gift for environmental centre

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

US says seeks to deepen partnership

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

Read more stories