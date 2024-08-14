US FDA approves Gilead's liver disease drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Gilead Sciences' liver disease treatment, Livdelzi, which it gained through a $4.3 billion buyout deal for CymaBay Therapeutics earlier this year.

The disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), causes inflammation of the small bile ducts in the liver and can eventually destroy them. It mainly affects women aged 35 to 60.

About 65 out of every 100,000 women have PBC, according to the American Liver Foundation.

Livdelzi is the first treatment to be approved from Gilead's takeover of CymaBay.

Gilead had said in February it expected the acquisition to be neutral to its earnings in 2025.