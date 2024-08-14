AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US FDA approves Gilead's liver disease drug

Reuters Published August 14, 2024

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Gilead Sciences' liver disease treatment, Livdelzi, which it gained through a $4.3 billion buyout deal for CymaBay Therapeutics earlier this year.

The disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), causes inflammation of the small bile ducts in the liver and can eventually destroy them. It mainly affects women aged 35 to 60.

Pakistani pharma reaches agreement with Gilead to manufacture Remdesivir

About 65 out of every 100,000 women have PBC, according to the American Liver Foundation.

Livdelzi is the first treatment to be approved from Gilead's takeover of CymaBay.

Gilead had said in February it expected the acquisition to be neutral to its earnings in 2025.

FDA PBC liver disease drug

Comments

200 characters

US FDA approves Gilead's liver disease drug

Pakistan’s Independence Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz stress unity among nation

No spectators allowed at Karachi’s National Stadium for 2nd Test between Pakistan-Bangladesh

Discos add Rs596bn to circular debt

President Zardari announces national awards for 104 Pakistanis, foreigners

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Taliban celebrate 3 years since Afghanistan takeover with military show

Karachi likely to receive light rain today: PMD

US approves sale to Israel of $20 billion weapons package

Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Read more stories