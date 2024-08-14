AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Recorder Report Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 10:27am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that after reforms in electricity distribution companies, the power distribution companies will be outsourced and privatised.

The prime minister said this while talking to newly-appointed chairmen and board members of power distribution companies, which met him on Tuesday.

The premier added that electricity distribution companies should improve their customer services and promised that good performing officers would be encouraged and bad performing officers will be reprimanded.

The newly-appointed chairmen and members of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and Hazara Electric Supply Company were present in the meeting.

Private sector participation in Discos’ sell-off: Govt approaches World Bank for NLTA

The prime minister said that the federal minister for power and his team deserve congratulations for completing the process of these appointments in a very transparent manner. The premier added that newly-appointed members of DISCOs have got an opportunity to serve the nation.

He said that he is sure that members of DISCOs will fulfil their responsibility with full grace, adding that he is gratified that good people have been appointed in the electricity distribution companies who have mastered their field. Shehbaz Sharif said the new appointments are the first step towards energy sector reforms and prevention of electricity theft, reduction of line losses, and improvement of transmission system are the priorities of the government’s reform agenda.

The premier added lack of governance in DISCOs needs attention. Digitisation of electricity distribution companies should be a priority, he further stated.

The prime minister was informed that power distribution companies have autonomy in policy making under the SOEs Act.

