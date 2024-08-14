UAF signs MoU with Country Plus Food

FAISALABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Country Plus Food to collaborate in research, technology transfer, internship and other areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was inked by UAF Vice Chancellor DrIqrar Ahmad Khan, and Country Plus Food Chief Executive Officer Tahir Farooq, while on the occasion Dean Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Director External Linkages Dr Kashif Salemi, Dr Kamran Sharif and Country Plus Food GM Companies Dr Aftab Ahmed, Chief of Account Zaib, Plant Manager Komal Rehman and others attended.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that we have to take steps to bring food products in line with international standards so that after fulfilling the country’s needs, we can also earn forex. He said that Pakistan-Korea Nutrition Centre has been established in UAF, under which research and training activities and others are being carried to cope with malnutrition.

