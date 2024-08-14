Sindh CS vows full support to polio vaccination drive

KARACHI: As leading paediatricians urged parents to vaccinate their children during the upcoming polio vaccination drive in Karachi, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah vowed on Tuesday to personally visit campaign areas to support and boost the morale of polio vaccinators working tirelessly to eradicate polio.

“We must demonstrate our true commitment to polio eradication, and I will personally be in the field to show my support for the polio teams. I expect the same level of commitment from all stakeholders,” said Chief Secretary while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign in Karachi.

He assured full support from the Sindh government for the polio eradication initiative and directed all relevant departments to play a proactive role in ensuring the campaign’s success. He also expressed his commitment to personally oversee the campaign’s progress on the ground.

From August 15-25, 2024, approximately 1.1 million children in 85 high-risk and super high-risk union councils of Karachi will receive Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops. Additionally, 1,037,000 children aged four months to five years will be given fractional inactivated polio vaccine (f-IPV) injections using the innovative and painless jet injector technology.

During the meeting, Provincial Coordinator for the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Irshad Ali Sodhar briefed attendees on the ongoing efforts and overall progress of the polio campaign. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, all deputy commissioners of the Karachi Division, District Health Officers (DHOs), and other key officials were also present.

