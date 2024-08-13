China Mobile continues to lead telecom industry

ISLAMABAD: China Mobile International Limited, [China Mobile Communication Corporation (CMCC)] continues to lead the telecom industry, ranking 55th on the Fortune 500 list—a notable rise of seven positions from last year.

Specifically, within the telecom sector, China Mobile, which ascended to the top of the industry last year, maintains its leadership on the industry list this year.

The Fortune Global 500 list was released with a total of 133 Chinese companies, including those from Taiwan, making it to the list. Among them, the three major Chinese telecom operators have collectively secured their positions once again.

Over the past year, despite facing a complex and challenging external environment, China Mobile seized the opportunity presented by the accelerating digital transformation of the economy and society. The company remained steadfast in its development goal of becoming a "world-class information service and technology innovation company." By continuously enhancing innovation-driven growth, boosting its core competitiveness, and striving for high-quality sustainable development, the company achieved new milestones in its operational performance—surpassing the trillion-yuan revenue mark and reaching a new high in profits.

China Mobile's strategic transformation and innovation efforts have reached new heights, paving the way for its emergence as a world-class enterprise known for its excellent products, outstanding brand, leading innovation, and modern governance.

The company has actively embraced the trends of digitalisation, networking, and intelligence, focusing on enhancing the supply and quality of information services. It has adhered to value-driven operations based on scale, deepened its comprehensive CHBN (Customer, Home, Business, New) strategy, and integrated development, while actively exploring new fields and opportunities to effectively meet and lead the digital consumption upgrade needs of its broad customer base, achieving significant results.

China Mobile has continuously strengthened its foundation for digital transformation, improving the quality and efficiency of its digital development. The new information infrastructure, centered on 5G, computing power networks, and capability platforms, has been continuously improved, enriching the new information service system of "connection + computing power + capabilities."

The company has accelerated the optimisation of its science and technology innovation system layout, expanded its open cooperation ecosystem, fully unleashed the effectiveness of reform and management, and continually enhanced its capability for sustainable future development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024