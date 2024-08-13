Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Directors, chairmen on ZTBL, NTDC boards: CCoSOEs approves appointment of candidates

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) at Finance Division on Monday approved appointment of candidates as independent directors, chairman on the boards of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), respectively.

The CCoSOEs meeting presided over by the finance minister was attended by Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, deputy chairman Planning Commission, governor SBP, chairman SECP, and other senior officers from the relevant ministries and divisions.

The Cabinet Committee approved the proposals of Finance Division and Power Division for the appointment of candidates as independent directors/chairman on the boards of ZTBL and NTDC respectively.

The Committee also considered the proposal presented by the Ministry of Housing and Works and decided to categorise Pakistan Housing Authority – Foundation (PHA-F) as essential entity with further directions to present a revised plan of PHA-F to the committee.

