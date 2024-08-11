Steps taken to ensure protection of minorities’ rights

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that minorities are the crown of our head, and there will be a historic session of the Punjab Assembly today regarding minorities.

"Our mission is to eliminate fear, insecurity, and a sense of deprivation from the hearts of minorities. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, historic measures are being taken to ensure the protection of minority rights," she said, adding: "A resolution will be presented in the Punjab Assembly on August 11 to mark National Minorities Day, and the services of religious minorities will be acknowledged."

She made these remarks at a press conference held at the DGPR today.

On this occasion, Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said that this year's August 11 will be a significant day in Pakistan's history as, for the first time in Punjab's history, the International Day of Minorities will be observed in the Punjab Assembly.

On August 11, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made it clear that people would be free to go to their places of worship. Today, the Punjab government is taking historic steps to fulfill this promise. He added that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had distributed grants to the Christian community during Easter in Maryamabad and had initiated the harvest festival by personally harvesting crops during Baisakhi, making history with the enactment of the Sikh Marriage Act rules.

The provincial minister further stated that the Minority Development Fund has been increased, and grants have also seen a significant rise.

In response to a question, Azma Bokhari expressed the desire that the opposition should participate in constructive work rather than causing disruptions and should stand with minorities on their National Day.

