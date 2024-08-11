AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan ahead of schedule, PCB says

Reuters Published August 11, 2024 Updated August 11, 2024 01:55pm

Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan ahead of schedule to hold practice sessions in Lahore before their two-Test bilateral series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said late on Saturday.

Ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh has disrupted the team’s training, local media reported.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country following weeks of protests, with an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus taking charge.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board did not immediately reply to a request for comment on reports practice session has been disrupted by the unrest.

“Originally scheduled to arrive on Aug. 17 in Islamabad, the Bangladesh team will now land in Lahore on the morning of Aug. 13,” the PCB said in a statement.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury thanked the PCB for opportunity to have additional training in Pakistan.

PCB confirms revised schedule of Bangladesh ‘A’

“This will certainly help the players to acclimate to the conditions and prepare better for the ICC World Test Championship series,” he said in the statement.

Bangladesh will train at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for three days before travelling to Islamabad, with the first Test scheduled to begin in nearby Rawalpindi on Aug. 21.

The second Test will be played in Karachi from Aug. 30.

Pakistan Cricket Board Gaddafi Stadium Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan ahead of schedule, PCB says

Ogra urged to probe impact of smuggled fuels

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hail services of minority communities

Ministry against allocating funds to PSDP?

Can help cut $500m losses and circular debt: World Bank calls for utilising Balochistan’s ‘VRE’ potential

FBR asked to facilitate exporters on super tax, FTR if flexibility exists

All 62 bodies recovered from Brazil plane crash wreckage

US inflation still ‘uncomfortably’ high: Fed official

Hindenburg alleges India market regulator chief held stake in offshore funds used by Adani Group

Non-implementation of SC verdicts violation of constitution: Justice Shah

Venezuelan opposition demands Maduro end ‘persecution’

Read more stories