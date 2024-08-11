AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-11

Reap, TDAP rejoice at $4bn rice export achievement milestone

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

KARACHI: The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap), in association with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), on Friday celebrated $4 billion rice export achievement milestone.

The event titled “FOUR - The Quadra Legacy” was held at the historic Mohatta Palace, marking the first sustainability-focused event of this magnitude taking place at this iconic venue.

The celebrations honored the achievement of $4 billion rice exports by Reap members, showcasing the remarkable success of Pakistan’s rice export industry.

Addressing the ceremony, Chela Ram Kewlani, Chairman Reap, shared his thoughts saying that the journey to achieve $4 billion in rice exports is a story of perseverance and vision.

“We also look forward to pushing the export achievement to $6 billion in this fiscal year,” he added.

He said that rice exporters have make the history and without any subsidy achieved all time high export target and now eyeing on further growth to support the country’s economy.

Kewlani said that Pakistan is expecting a bumper rice crop and it will help to further increase the rice exports.

“In addition to rice, our members have also exported maize and sesame worth $2 billion during the last fiscal year. Accordingly, the Reap members earned $6 billion for the country,” he maintained.

He lauded the efforts of rice exporters for the country and specially thanked Haseeb Ali Khan senior vice chairman REAP for his outstanding support for opening of new markets for export of rice. “Haseeb has done a great job for the country,” he added.

On this occasion, a number of rice dishes were served to foreign delegates.

The event also paid homage to the rich heritage and symbolism of the number 4 in Islamic architecture, with Mohatta Palace as the backdrop.

Emphasizing eco-conscious practices, the event featured zero waste initiatives, utilizing recyclable and compostable materials, renewable energy sources, and informative displays on sustainability.

It symbolically represented the immersive experience of ‘chaar baghs’ (four gardens), intertwining the four elements of nature: earth, air, water, and fire.

In addition, The Quadra Legacy event management, along with Reap have pledged to support the Mangrove plantation project to balance the carbon footprint of the event.

Zubair Motiwala, CEO Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Rafique Suleman former chairman Reap, Safdar Mehkari, former chairman Reap, Muzzammil Chappal, member executive committee REAP and a large number of rice exporters also attend the event.

