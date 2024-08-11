AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Opinion Print 2024-08-11

‘Israel and allies are after bigger trophies…’

Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled “Israel and allies are after bigger trophies” carried by the newspaper yesterday. I think after stalling the rise of the Middle East, the next threat perceived by Israel and the West could be to neutralize the nuclear capability of Iran and Pakistan.

This possibility is not an assumption, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his desire to neutralize the nuclear capabilities of both these countries in a highly circulated interview on the internet. Moreover, Israel, the USA, and Western powers have repeatedly expressed concerns about the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, fearing that instability in the region could lead to these weapons falling into the hands of “terrorist” groups or being used irresponsibly.

Some US officials, including former President Barack Obama, have highlighted the risks of nuclear proliferation and the importance of stringent security measures. Israeli officials have similarly voiced their apprehensions. The UK and the European Union have also raised these concerns in diplomatic channels, advocating for increased international cooperation to ensure the safe custody of nuclear materials in Pakistan.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Barack Obama European Union Benjamin Netanyahu Iran and Pakistan

