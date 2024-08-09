Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem receives gold medal at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem has received a gold medal for his historic win in the men’s javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad set a new Olympic record with a 92.97-metre throw in the javelin final on Thursday, securing Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in 40 years.

Pakistan had not won a medal at the Games since 1992, and last secured gold in 1984. Both these medals were won by the hockey team.

However, Arshad Nadeem – Pakistan’s star athlete – ended a four-decade wait, beating India’s Neeraj Chopra who finished second.

“First of all, I thank Allah Almighty for this huge success, with the prayers of my parents, prayers of the entire nation and especially the tireless effort of my coach Salman Iqbal Butt and the support of Dr Ali Sher Bajwa, I have achieved this massive milestone,” said Arshad Nadeem in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

“Thank you all,” he said.

Hailing from a farming village near the small city of Mian Channu in Punjab province, Arshad Nadeem like most Pakistanis was first drawn to cricket.

“I made Arshad switch from playing cricket to javelin at a time when no one knew what the javelin was,” said Shahid Nadeem, Arshad Nadeem’s older brother.

“He took that stick to the Olympics, set a new record and won gold,” he was quoted as saying by AFP as the family celebrated.

In March Arshad Nadeem revealed that he owned just one javelin, which he had been using for the last seven years and it was damaged.

Speaking to media after his win, Nadeem said the struggle was all worthwhile.

“When I threw the javelin, I got the feel of it leaving my hand and sensed it could be an Olympic record,” he said.