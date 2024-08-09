AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Pakistan

Islamabad rejects Israeli media’s report alleging Pakistan plans to supply Iran with nukes

  • Such reports are patently false, says FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch
BR Web Desk Published 09 Aug, 2024 04:16pm

Pakistan rejected on Friday a report alleging any commitment by Pakistan to send nukes to support Iran.

During her weekly press briefing, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejected a Jerusalem Post’s report which alleged that “if the conflict between Iran and Israel escalates, Pakistan plans to supply Iran with Shaheen-III medium-range ballistic missiles.”

“Such reports are patently false. Before paying any attention to such reports, it is important to reflect on the source behind such baseless reports and the malicious agenda behind them,” APP quoted the spokesperson as saying.

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

“This is a critical time in the Middle East. We, therefore, urge all parties, including the media, not to indulge in peddling of fake news.”

Pakistan rejects Indian statements of involvement in Bangladesh developments

Meanwhile, in response to another question about Indian reports of Pakistan’s involvement in Bangladesh incidents, the FO spokesperson emphasized that such reports depict India’s disturbing obsession with Pakistan, as per Radio Pakistan.

“Indian political ledgers and their media have a habit of blaming Pakistan for their failures in domestic and foreign policy,” she said.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan and Bangladesh have positive relations which have continued to grow over the last several years.

The widespread violent protests that started in July against public sector job quotas for families of veterans of Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war culminated in an end to the 15-year long tenure of Sheikh Hasina in power.

The deadly demonstrations forced the Bangladeshi army to step in, with the country’s army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman already announced formation of an interim government and Professor Yunus to lead the caretaker setup.

Pakistan Israel Foreign Office Iran missiles Shaheen III

