WPC urges mechanism to combat cybercrime against women

Nuzhat Nazar Published 09 Aug, 2024 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) held a crucial meeting on Thursday, where members proposed the development of a comprehensive mechanism to combat cybercrime against women in Pakistan.

The meeting, chaired by WPC Secretary Dr Shahida Rehmani, MNA, focused on addressing various pressing issues affecting women across the country.

Dr Rehmani strongly condemned all acts of slander targeting women, both within and outside Parliament. She emphasised the urgent need to establish a robust system to protect women from cyber harassment and online abuse.

Additionally, Dr Rehmani brought attention to the challenges faced by women belonging to minority communities, urging the caucus members to take concrete steps to empower these marginalised groups.

During the session, Dr Syed Azizur Rab, CEO of Greenstar, provided a sobering briefing on the dire population statistics related to women in Pakistan.

His presentation underscored the critical need for targeted interventions in maternal and child health, birth spacing, and the establishment of youth clinics to address the population crisis effectively.

Members of the General Assembly also deliberated on a range of other important issues, including the Civic Education Act and the role of media in raising awareness about women-related concerns.

There was a strong consensus on the necessity of working closely with male legislators to push forward legislation aimed at alleviating the various challenges faced by women.

The meeting was attended by prominent members, including MNAs, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Asia Naz Tanoli, Akhtar Bibi, Shaista Khan, Asia Ishaque, Rana Ansar, Mahtab Akber Rashdi, Shagufta Jumani, Mussarrat Rafique, Sehar Kamran, Syeda Shehla Raza, Shazia Sobia, Munaza Hassan, and Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui (virtually), and senators, Fawzia Arshad and Khalida Ateeb as well as former MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz, and Special Secretary (SI) Syed Shamoon Hashmi.

