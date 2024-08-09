AGL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.25 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (3.55%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
DFML 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
DGKC 82.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
FFBL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.63%)
FFL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUBC 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.08%)
KOSM 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
NBP 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
OGDC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PPL 114.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
TOMCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TREET 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.38%)
UNITY 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.86%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,245 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,849 Decreased By -129.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 78,171 Increased By 296.7 (0.38%)
KSE30 25,010 Increased By 67.7 (0.27%)
18000 vacancies related to minorities vacant: minister

Recorder Report Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 07:47am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has pointed out that around 18,000 vacancies related to minorities are currently vacant in various departments.

The Punjab government is keen to bring religious minorities forward in every field, and a letter is being sent to the finance department in this regard. There has been nearly a 200% increase in funds for youth belonging to minorities. This fund aims to accelerate development work in areas where Christian or Hindu communities reside.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by the Department of Human Rights in collaboration with the welfare organization “Bargad” to commemorate Minorities Day here on Thursday.

A large number of youth from 12 union councils of Lahore, representing the Sikh, Hindu, Christian, and Muslim communities, participated in the ceremony.

The event also saw the participation of Allama Asghar Chishti, Director of Human Rights Muhammad Yousaf, Meteorologist Maheen Azam Khan, Romah Shamshad from Kinnaird College, and officials from the ‘Misaq Center’.

