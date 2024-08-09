18000 vacancies related to minorities vacant: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has pointed out that around 18,000 vacancies related to minorities are currently vacant in various departments.

The Punjab government is keen to bring religious minorities forward in every field, and a letter is being sent to the finance department in this regard. There has been nearly a 200% increase in funds for youth belonging to minorities. This fund aims to accelerate development work in areas where Christian or Hindu communities reside.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by the Department of Human Rights in collaboration with the welfare organization “Bargad” to commemorate Minorities Day here on Thursday.

A large number of youth from 12 union councils of Lahore, representing the Sikh, Hindu, Christian, and Muslim communities, participated in the ceremony.

The event also saw the participation of Allama Asghar Chishti, Director of Human Rights Muhammad Yousaf, Meteorologist Maheen Azam Khan, Romah Shamshad from Kinnaird College, and officials from the ‘Misaq Center’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024