AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024
Markets

Iron ore futures slip

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

BENGALURU: Iron ore futures prices extended losses into a third straight session on Thursday, with the Singapore benchmark falling below the key psychological level of $100 a metric ton, weighed down by resumed talks of steel output curbs in top consumer China.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange slid 1.18% to $99.75 a ton, as of 0243 GMT, its lowest since July 31.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) slipped 2.38% to 739 yuan ($102.99) a ton, touching the lowest level since April 1.

Market talk that China’s top steelmaking hub Tangshan will impose stringent restrictions on steel output soured sentiment, pressuring ore prices, said analysts. The Development and Reform Commission and the bureau of the Industry and Information Technology in Tangshan did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Beijing has made it clear that it would continue managing crude steel output this year but has yet to disclose any essential details regarding timing and scale.

“The signs of weakening in the steel market including subdued domestic demand, slowing exports, widening losses among steelmakers dented appetite for raw materials, weighing down their prices,” said Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst at Jinrui Futures. “Demand in the coming month-the typically peak consumption season-will improve, but we suggest not hold very high expectations.”

Adding downward pressure to the market is growing supply as reflected in increase in iron ore imports in July, high portside stocks and a surge in July iron ore exports from one of the major suppliers Brazil. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal gaining 0.25% while coke dipped 0.4%. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange posted further loss.

Rebar shed 0.97%, hot-rolled coil dipped 0.92%, wire rod fell 1.47% and stainless steel edged down 0.22%.

