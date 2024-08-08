AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Markets

Sentiment improves at PSX after strong corporate results, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

  • Benchmark index rallies after MARI, Meezan Bank's results
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 8, 2024 06:32pm

Led by strong corporate results, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 750 points during trading on Thursday.

For the most part of the trading session, the index remained largely flat. However, sentiment improved amid the announcement of financial results by market heavyweights, driving the index up.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 77,874.22, up by 759.73 points or 0.99%.

The dramatic turn came as MARI announced its financial results, conveying a hefty amount of bonus shares and dividend. The announcement alone gave impetus to other companies’ share prices with investors feeling a trend of impressive results.

Buying was then witnessed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs. Index-heavy stocks including OGDCL, MARI, MEBL, PPL, HBL and NBP traded in the green.

“The buying is largely results driven, coming on the back of strong financial performance from index heavyweights including Meezan Bank and Mari Petroleum,” Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

Meezan Bank, the country’s largest Islamic bank, posted consolidated earnings of Rs26.89 billion for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, up nearly 55% from the profit-after-tax Rs17.39 billion in the same period of the preceding year.

Meanwhile, MARI posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs77.28 billion in 2024, up nearly 38% year-on-year (YoY), compared to PAT of Rs56.13 billion in the same period of the previous year.

On Wednesday, PSX had witnessed a mixed trend and after moving in both directions, closed in the negative zone as the investors opted to book profit on available margins.

Globally, China stocks rose slightly on Thursday, bucking weakness in broader Asian markets, as some investors likely saw the Chinese market as a safe haven despite a faltering economic recovery.

Tech shares led a selloff in stock markets around Asia, while the yen and US bonds rebounded, as global investors struggled to find their footing in a wild week for markets.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.38%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.74%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable, appreciating 0.01% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the currency settled at 278.69, a gain of Re0.04, against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 493.09 million from 447.53 million a session ago.

The value of shares increased to Rs25.85 billion from Rs18.39 billion in the previous session.

Kohinoor Spinning was the volume leader with 93.86 million shares, followed by Fauji Fert Bin with 33.97 million shares, and Air Link Commun with 25.15 million shares.

Shares of 434 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 182 registered an increase, 198 recorded a fall, while 54 remained unchanged.

Ahmed Aug 08, 2024 05:52pm
@Khalid khan, Mexico,, where crime is legal.. hahahahaha.
