China stocks edge up on likely safe-haven flows amid regional weakness

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose slightly on Thursday, bucking weakness in broader Asian markets, as some investors likely saw the Chinese market as a safe haven despite a faltering economic recovery.

Tech shares led a selloff in stock markets around Asia, while the yen and US bonds rebounded, as global investors struggled to find their footing in a wild week for markets.

China stocks edge up as data shows strong import growth

“We think a deep correction in the Japanese market has limited impact on China’s A-shares,” analysts at Shanghai Securities said in a note.

“Funds are expected to flow back into A-share. We believe that increased uncertainty in the overseas market and increased expectations of a recent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve may prompt funds to seek safe havens.”

China’s yuan was also slightly firmer against the US dollar on Thursday, in tandem with a stronger Japanese yen, improving sentiment for the stock market.

The rise came even after China’s exports grew at their slowest pace in three months in July, missing expectations and adding to concerns about the outlook for the manufacturing sector.