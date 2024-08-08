AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
China stocks edge up on likely safe-haven flows amid regional weakness

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 03:00pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose slightly on Thursday, bucking weakness in broader Asian markets, as some investors likely saw the Chinese market as a safe haven despite a faltering economic recovery.

Tech shares led a selloff in stock markets around Asia, while the yen and US bonds rebounded, as global investors struggled to find their footing in a wild week for markets.

China stocks edge up as data shows strong import growth

“We think a deep correction in the Japanese market has limited impact on China’s A-shares,” analysts at Shanghai Securities said in a note.

“Funds are expected to flow back into A-share. We believe that increased uncertainty in the overseas market and increased expectations of a recent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve may prompt funds to seek safe havens.”

China’s yuan was also slightly firmer against the US dollar on Thursday, in tandem with a stronger Japanese yen, improving sentiment for the stock market.

The rise came even after China’s exports grew at their slowest pace in three months in July, missing expectations and adding to concerns about the outlook for the manufacturing sector.

  • At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was largely flat at 2,869.90.

  • The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.04%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.27%, the consumer staples sector up 1.24%, the real estate index up 0.86% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.38%.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.12% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.545%.

  • At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 13.97 points or 0.08% at 16,891.83. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.14% to 5,941.47.

  • The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.5%, while the IT sector rose 0.21%, the financial sector ended 0.1% higher and the property sector rose 0.47%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.38%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.74%.

