Sports

Sri Lanka’s Jayawickrama charged over match-fixing approach

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 01:13pm

Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been charged with three counts of anti-corruption code breaches for failing to report an approach to fix matches and obstructing an investigation, cricket’s global governing body said on Thursday.

Jayawickrama, 25, was approached to fix international matches and was asked to approach another player to fix matches in the 2021 season of the Lanka Premier League, said the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Reportedly, the Sri Lanka bowler was found to have deleted messages related to the approach for conducting corrupt practices,” the ICC said in a statement.

Wellalage stars as Sri Lanka hammer India to clinch ODI series

“Jayawickrama has 14 days from 6 August 2024 to respond to the charges.”

Jaywawickrama made his international debut in April 2021, taking 11 wickets in his first test against Bangladesh.

He has not played for Sri Lanka since June 2022.

Reuters could not immediately reach Jaywawickrama or representatives for comment.

