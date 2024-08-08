AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
MoD rejects IK’s allegations about ‘intervention in jail affairs’

Terence J Sigamony Published 08 Aug, 2024 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s allegations of intervention of ISI officials in the affairs of the Rawalpindi Central Jail.

The ministry apprised this to a single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who heard Imran Khan’s petition moved through Shoaib Shaheen advocate.

In his petition, Imran sought judicial intervention regarding the affairs of the Rawalpindi Central Jail as he asserted that the prison is being managed by officials of an intelligence agency.

During the hearing, the federal government informed that the Ministry of Defence has strongly denied allegations of military interference in allowing visitors to meet the PTI founder, Imran Khan, at Adiala Jail.

Chief Justice Aamer asked that if the Defence Ministry’s report had been received. The deputy attorney general (DAG) responded that the ministry has termed the PTI founder’s allegation as baseless.

Advocate Shaheen stated that copy of the Defence Ministry’s letter had not been included in the court record. The judge said that if there is nothing sensitive in it, the Defence Ministry’s response should be shown to the court and made part of the record.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case.

In his petition, Imran said that despite IHC’s clear orders, the superintendent of Adiala Jail did not allow him to consult with the PTI leadership, as well as, lawyers. He mentioned the case recently decided by the IHC in which the high court, while referring to Rule 265 of the Jail Manual, observed that the inmate is entitled to writing letters and interviews twice a week.

Imran said in the petition, “It is clarified that this order is passed to remind, reiterate and preserve the values and traditions of our legal system and has little to do with the identity of the petitioner alone. These values and traditions must apply across the board, irrespective of who the petitioner is, but, it goes without saying, they acquire greater prominence when the prisoner in question happens to be not only a political leader with substantial following but also the erstwhile holder of the highest executive office of the nation.”

The petitioner maintained that the IHC has time and again directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to “revise the standard operating procedure that two days in a week are insufficient for the purpose of a meeting”.

He also said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan, while hearing an appeal about amendments to National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) laws, has admitted that PTI and the petitioner have greater support among the masses and the apex court has suggested political dialogues to allow the party to perform its significant role in reducing the miseries of the masses at large.

However, the petitioner stated that “this whole process has been dealt with by the colonel and major of ISI who create interference and indulgence in the civil administration due to having a malafide intention against the petitioner and due to their interference the petitioner is unable to consult with party leadership and his fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution are not protected”.

He further said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to consult more than 15 people a day without interruption, whereas, Imran Khan has been denied his meetings with the party leadership and lawyers.

