Pakistan Print 2024-08-08

Sufi Data Ganj Bakhsh urs celebrations to start on 24th

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 8, 2024 07:28am

LAHORE: The three-day Urs celebrations of great Sufi saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh will start from August 24 in which a large number of devotees from home and abroad will participate.

During the Urs celebrations, Mahfil-e-Samaa, Mahafil-e-Qiraat, Dars-e-Quran, Dars-e-Tasawaf, distribution of food (Lungar) and special prayers for the prosperity of homeland and unity and progress of Muslim Ummah will be held.

Fool-proof arrangements will be made for the security and facilitation of pilgrims and special arrangements will be made for lights and cleanliness.

There will be 24-hour monitoring of Urs celebrations with the help of security agencies, CCTV cameras, metal detectors and other modern devices.

