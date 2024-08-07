AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 112.35 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.45%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.75%)
DCL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
DGKC 82.13 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
FCCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FFBL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.33%)
HUMNL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
KOSM 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.77%)
MLCF 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.5%)
NBP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
PAEL 25.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.12%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
SEARL 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.55%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 45.22 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.01%)
TPLP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
UNITY 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,232 Increased By 25.7 (0.31%)
BR30 25,531 Increased By 150.6 (0.59%)
KSE100 77,493 Increased By 301.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 24,964 Increased By 61.8 (0.25%)
Miners, financials pull Australian shares lower; New Zealand stocks gain

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 10:07am

Australian shares fell in choppy trade on Wednesday, dragged by miners and bank stocks, a day after the country’s central bank kept interest rates steady at a 12-year high and ruled out cuts in the near term.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.3% to 7,657.7 by 0027 GMT.

The benchmark lost most of its gains from Tuesday to recoup steep declines triggered by a global sell off earlier this month.

The Aussie dollar fell 0.05% to A$0.65 against the US dollar.

The Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates steady for a sixth straight meeting on Tuesday and ruled out the possibility of a rate cut this year, citing inflation risks.

Heavyweight mining sector lost 0.5% on Wednesday, hit by falling iron-ore prices.

Mining behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue lost between 0.6% and 1.1%.

Rate-sensitive financials dropped by 0.4%, with shares of three of the “big four banks” down between 0.4% and 0.8%. Gold stocks fell 0.9% on weak bullion prices.

Shares of gold miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining were down 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively. Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 294.39 points, or 0.76%, at 38,997.66.

The S&P 500 gained 53.70 points, or 1.04%, while Nasdaq rose 166.77 points, or 1.03%.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to $76.25 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.37% to $72.93 per barrel.

Energy stocks rose 0.5%, boosted by higher oil prices.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12,299.32.

Data showed that country’s jobless rate increased in the second quarter, reducing capacity pressure in the labour market.

An easing in tight labour market conditions will be good news for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

