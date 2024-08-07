HK Junior Squash Championship: Young Huzaifa makes Pakistan proud

LAHORE: Young Huzaifa Shahid emerged victorious at the Jessica Company Hong Kong Junior Squash Open 2024, held at the Hong Kong Squash Centre.

Showing exceptional skill, Huzaifa defeated the top-ranked Asian player, Wang Ho-kiu of Hong Kong, in the finals. He secured the U-13 title with impressive scores of 11-6, 11-8, and 11-4, indicating his potential as a future squash star in the sport.

In the semi-finals, Huzaifa beat Ruthiran Vidhurran, the second-best player from Malaysia, with scores of 11-7, 11-6, and 11-5. Earlier, in the quarter-finals, he prevailed over China’s Liu Yuanxi, with scores of 11-3, 11-5, and 11-5.

Huzaifa recently achieved a silver medal in the Asian Junior Championship held in Islamabad. He has previously competed in various international squash tournaments with notable success. Internationally, he won the Australian Junior Open Squash Championship in Melbourne in 2024 and the 7th Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship in Malaysia in 2023. He also placed 5th at the British Junior Open Squash Championship in England in 2024.

Abdul Razak Dawood says, “Huzaifa's recent victory is a clear demonstration of his extraordinary talent and dedication. Defeating the top-ranked player in Asia is no small feat, and Huzaifa's impressive performance reflects the hard work he has put into his training. We are incredibly proud to sponsor such a promising young athlete and are excited to support him as he continues to excel in his squash career.”

Mehreen Dawood said, “This news has come as such a delight. We believe in nurturing young talent and providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed. Huzaifa's success is a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work and the right support, and we are honored to be a part of his journey.”

It may be noted that the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by the Foundation believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields.

