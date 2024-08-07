RCCI organizes Pak America Business & Investment Conference in US

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Pak World Trade and Expo Centre and with the assistance of Consul General of Pakistan Chicago organised the Pak America Business and Investment Opportunities Conference in the US.

According to Pak World Trade and Expo Centre CEO Khurshid Barlas the conference was held on July 30, 2024 in Chicago. Consul General of Pakistan in Chicago Tariq Karim inaugurated the conference, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Tariq Karim said that the United States is one of the countries that invest the most in Pakistan. Dekar helps Pakistani entrepreneurs. Pak World Trade and Expo Center (Pvt.) Ltd CEO Khurshid Barlas, Fahad Barlas Chief Operating Officer, Chairman J7 Group Maqbool Hussain and more than two hundred other Pakistani American and investor companies participated.

Barlas said that Pakistan's prosperity is not only in Pakistan's own interest but also in the interest of the region and the United States. Trade and investment are the future of Pakistan-US relations.

In the conference, proposals were presented regarding the promotion of Pakistan-US relations, trade and investment, and the problems faced by Pakistan were discussed.

In the end, Saqib Rafiq, president RCCI presented a shield to Consul General of Pakistan Chicago Tariq Karim.

On this occasion, Khurshid Barlas CEO of Pak World Trade and Expo Center Ltd, Fahad Barlas Chief Operating Office, Chairman J7 Group Maqbool Hussain were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024