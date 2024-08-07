PARTLY FACETIOUS: There’s a philosopher in all of us

“We always but always give an easy out to our adversaries.” “We as in?” “Pakistanis.”

“If that were so, the ongoing divisiveness…”

“I said we give an easy out, I didn’t say if the out is taken by the other side, which is not always the case, we actually act on it if you know what I mean.”

“No, I don’t – why do you complicate matters.”

“There is a philosopher in all of us, I reckon. Anyway, let me explain. We seek an apology, public apology for even the most heinous of all crimes, so…”

“So if I murder someone and say sorry, then I will be forgiven?”

“Depends on who you are, now you are a nothing, so the legal system will come into play, if you were someone, then perhaps not.”

“I recall 12 May 2007 and the one who was strutting on a stage in Islamabad as people were massacred in Karachi lived out his life in Dubai in luxury and…”

“Right, but that’s not a good example because I don’t think he said sorry, at least not publicly.”

“Hmmm anyway, so The Khawaja is asking the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless to apologize for May 9…”

“What’s with May – I mean, why do such murderous events take place in May only?”

“The June 2014 deaths in Lahore…”

“Right, I forgot, anyway The Khawaja has also been in and out of jail…”

“But he is not the party leader and as far as I can tell the Sharifs have never apologized for Panama, they have not apologized for the mounting disservice done by Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) to the economy and now Foreign Affairs, to the…”

“He is attending the Organization of Islamic Countries meeting in Jeddah and the venue was requested by GPS because airspace of other possible locations in the Middle East was not quite safe…”

“Don’t be facetious, by the way did anyone tell the Houthis that GPS will be travelling…”

“Shush as you know GPS has told his Counterpart Samdhi that he will take whatever they dish out for him but not jail and not a missile attack and not…”

“Say sorry to him at once.”

“Or else?… I asked, or else?”

“I am not sure – he has the portfolios, but not much else.”

