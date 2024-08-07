Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 194,272 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,195 tonnes of import cargo and 92,077 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,195 comprised of 44,147 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,848 tonnes of Dap & 49,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 92,077 comprised of 52,847 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,830 tonnes of Cement & 35,400 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Oocl Australia, Independent Spirit, Uru Bhum & Zhong Gu Bo Hai berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Raon Teresa, Buxcoast & Osaka Express sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, MSC Antonia, San Diego Bridge, Dimitris-Y, Clipper Eris and IVS North Berwick left the port on today morning while two more ships, TSS Amber and Corona are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 159,532 tonnes, comprising 94,137 tonnes imports cargo and 65,395 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,747 Containers (2,725 TEUs Imports& 3,022 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Saehan Jasper and Ginga Liger & another ship ‘Maran Gas Asclepius carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Tuesday 6th August, Meanwhile two more Container ships, MSC Positano and Maersk Cabo Verde are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 07th August, 2024.

