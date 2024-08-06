‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ observed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: To highlight atrocities of Indian government on innocent Kashmiris of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir an "Exploitation Day' is being observed all over the country. In this connection a rally was organized from Shahbaz Building to Postmaster General's office this morning which was led by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad office.

On this occasion talking to media persons Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin said that today is the day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers who are facing atrocities of Indian government. “May Almighty Allah put an end to the atrocities on the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir since 1947", he prayed.

He said that the way India is stubbornly violating Article 370, adding that we should send a message to the world in a peaceful way today that terrorism has been spread not by Pakistan but by India and the evidence of which is Occupied Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon further said that we want to tell international peace organizations that Kashmir is our aorta which cannot be neglected.

Additional Commissioner II Manzoor Leghari, Assistant Commissioner of Taluk City Babar Saleh Rahpoto, Assistant Commissioner of Taluka Latifabad Saud Baloch, Mukhtiar Kar Qasimabad Farhan Jatoi and representatives of social organizations took part in the rally in large number

“Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir” a rally was arranged at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro on Monday to show unity with the Kashmiris, against Indian torture and aggression.

While addressing a large number of participants of the rally, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that we stand in unity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, reaffirming our unwavering support for their just cause. He added that today marks a day of remembrance, where we pay homage to the sacrifices made by the brave people of Kashmir in their pursuit of freedom and justice. The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, empathizing with their plight and condemning the continued oppression they face. We raise our voice against the atrocities committed in Indian-administered Kashmir and call upon the international community to take notice of the human rights violations inflicted upon innocent civilians. The struggle for self-determination is a fundamental right, and we shall continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Let us use this day as an opportunity to strengthen our resolve, to highlight the Kashmir issue on every platform, and to galvanize global support for justice and peace in the region. Today, we gather here to commemorate "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir," a day of significance that carries deep emotions and solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been suffering under the yoke of oppression for decades.

Isra University organized significant Awareness Walk "Youm e Istehsal for Solidarity with Kashmiris," aimed at highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by the Kashmiri people under illegal occupation. The event also commemorated the controversial actions of the Indian government on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special autonomy to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated.

The walk began at Academic Block-A, and concluded at Academic Block-E, symbolizing collective solidarity with the Kashmiri cause. Following the recitation of the Holy Quran, the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played, further energizing the participants. The highlight of the event was a thought-provoking and impassioned address by Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor of Isra University. He emphasized the significance of the day and reiterated the university's commitment to raising awareness about the Kashmiri cause.

In his address, Dr. Kazi explained how, on August 5, 2019, the Indian government revoked the special status that allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own constitution, flag, and autonomy over internal matters, except defense, communications, and foreign affairs. He also discussed the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh—placing the region under the direct governance of the central government in New Delhi. Dr. Kazi highlighted the widespread reactions to this move, both within India and internationally, and described it as a pivotal moment in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, one that significantly impacted the region's relationship with India and its geopolitical dynamics.

The walk saw active participation from the university's leadership, faculty, staff, and students. Key participants included Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor; Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, faculty members, and students also took part in the walk, during which slogans supporting Kashmiris were raised, and a commitment was made to provide full support to the Kashmiri cause.

