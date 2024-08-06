Fake video of Azma Bokhari: LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt

Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought replies from Punjab government and others till August 29 on a petition of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari against alleged fake video. The court also inquired about the SOPs under which twitter services were given in Pakistan.

Earlier, a counsel of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the court that accused Muhammad Shafiq has been arrested from Gujrat who designed all material of fake video. He said that an investigation was underway and more accused would be arrested soon.

The court remarked that social media should be used for the right purpose and halted the use of it for nefarious aims.

A law officer also informed the court that X (twitter) had been blocked in Pakistan since February 17 last.

The court after hearing the counsel at length sought responses from the Punjab government and other respondents.

After the hearing, the Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari talking to the media said that she was fighting for justice. The minister stressed that she would knock on every door for justice. She agitating on the poor performance of FIA cyber wing asked the Prime Minister to close it as “FIA don’t have expertise for what they are supposed to do. FIA officials are just minting salaries instead performing their responsibilities.”

She said that posts on social media were still being uploaded but FIA was unable to stop them. Azma shared the ordeal being faced by her and her family due to propaganda on social media and also expressed her anxiety on online harassment.

