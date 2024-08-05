Youm-e-Istehsal: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz urge world to ensure justice in IIOJK

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged on Monday the international community to ensure justice and peace in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The country marked Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir today which is aimed at conveying a message to the world that Kashmiris do not accept India’s illegal occupation and reject its illegal move of August 5, 2019 when it repealed the special status of IIOJK.

In his message, President Zardari said that India’s actions since August 5, 2019 have demonstrated complete disregard for international law, aspirations of Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions regarding IIOJK.

He said it is crucial that the international community urges India to end its human rights violations in Kashmir and implement the relevant UNSC resolutions, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, in his message, PM Shehbaz said that he stands with the entire Pakistani nation in expressing unwavering solidarity with “our Kashmiri brothers and sisters”.

“The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir must be granted their legitimate and inalienable right to self-determination, as mandated by the relevant UNSC resolutions,” he said in a post on X.

Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to Kashmir people of IIOJK for the fullest realization of their legitimate rights.

World, OIC help sought to resolve Kashmir dispute

Moreover, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and the Pakistan Armed Forces paid tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their extraordinary sacrifices and reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people in their righteous struggle against oppression and tyranny, on political, moral and humanitarian grounds.