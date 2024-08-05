World, OIC help sought to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday appealed to the international community and Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to play their vital role in addressing the longstanding dispute of Kashmir.

Speaking at a presser, he said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved through the resolution of the United Nations as without a solution to this issue there is no peace and development in the region.

“The ruling government is highlighting the Kashmir issue at all global platforms. We want the international community to play its due role to resolve the issue. Since August 5, 2019 to date, around 900 people have been killed, more than 2500 freedom fighters injured and many widows have been arrested by Indian forces,” he added.

He regretted that India is claiming the largest democratic state of the world but violating the human rights and suppressing the self-determination rights of Kashmiris.

He called upon all parliamentary parties to participate in the walk from Radio Pakistan to D-Chowk in Islamabad on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on August 5.

He said on August 5, 2019, the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was repealed by the Modi regime which will complete five years on August 5.

He said that every year, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir is also being observed this year. Protest walks and demonstrations have been announced against this illegal move of the Modi government in Pakistan as well as around the world, he said.

Maqam appealed to all parliamentary parties to participate in the walk so that a clear message could be sent to India that the government and people of Pakistan are united on the Kashmir dispute.

He said that the Indian actions were aimed at a process of demographic change and political engineering. As a result, he said that the Kashmiri people are confronted with the danger of becoming a disempowered community in their land.

“India has increased its oppression in IIOJK since August 5, 2019. Efforts are being made to silence the media. The genuine leadership of the Kashmiri people remains behind bars. The Indian authorities have sought the death penalty for one of the most renowned Kashmiri leaders, Yaseen Malik”, he said.

He said the harassment of innocent people, arbitrary detentions, ‘cordon and search’ operations, and extra-judicial killings have become a matter of routine. The Kashmiri people are unable to enjoy their freedom of expression and assembly. Most importantly, they are unable to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination, he said.

He said on this ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, we salute the courage and valour of the people of IIOJK, who have rendered countless sacrifices in their struggle for realization of their basic rights.

The international community must demand an end to India’s gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK, reversal of its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, repeal of draconian laws; release of political prisoners and implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The minister said that Pakistan will continue to play its role to ensure a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

