DC, Mayor Hyderabad visit pumping stations

Recorder Report Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 07:13am

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon and Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro conducted a joint visit to various pumping stations across Hyderabad.

Additional Deputy Commissioners I & II, along with all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars, are actively monitoring the stations.

DC Hyderabad has instructed officials to ensure all pumping stations have sufficient diesel to prevent any stoppage and ensure smooth drainage of rainwater.

Efforts are also underway to restore HESCO feeders in Hyderabad, with both the DC and Mayor Kashif Shoro leading the charge.

