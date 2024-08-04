Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday extended its full support to Iran’s call for convening an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers to be held soon in the wake of assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Hamas, in Tehran. Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagehri Kani telephoned Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday, Foreign Office said in a statement. It added that Acting Foreign Minister Kani shared the Iranian nation’s and leadership’s deep anguish on the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on the occasion of the inauguration of the President of Iran.

The Deputy Prime Minister conveyed that the people of Pakistan shared these sentiments. He shared that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had condemned the developments in Gaza and the atrocious assassination of Ismail Haniyeh Shaheed in the strongest possible terms.

Moreover, the National Assembly of Pakistan had unanimously condemned the heinous act which was against international law, established diplomatic norms and acceptable behaviour among the comity of nations.

According to the statement, the Iranian Acting Foreign Minister also requested the Deputy Prime Minister to participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC being convened on this matter at the Foreign Ministers level. The meeting has been requested by Iran and is likely to be held in the near future. “The Deputy Prime Minister fully supported the call for an Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers and confirmed that Pakistan would actively participate in the important meeting,” read the statement.

Haniyeh was assassinated in a strike on their accommodation in Tehran on Wednesday hours after attending the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Iran. Dar had represented Pakistan in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian President.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a new report on assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, claimed that the operation was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with 7kg of explosives from outside the residence. “Our revenge is certain and we determine the time and place of revenge against Israeli occupation regime,” the IRGC emphasised in a statement.`

