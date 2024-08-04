AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-04

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir tomorrow

Muhammad Saleem Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

LAHORE: Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control and World over will be marking ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ on Monday, to register their protest against Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s illegal and fraudulent action taken on this day in 2019.

The observance of Youm-e-Istehsal is aimed at conveying a message to the world that Kashmiris do not accept India’s illegal occupation and reject Indian illegal moves of 5th Aug 2019 when it repealed the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged Kashmiri people to observe Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir as Black Day to reaffirm their commitment to the UN recognized right to self-determination.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said in a statement that Pakistan will continue to support the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Referring to the Indian unilateral actions of 5-August-2019, the Information Minister said these were aimed at disempowering the Kashmiri people, depriving them of voting rights and expelling them from their own land. He said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. He said India’s brutal occupation of the territory is not only a violation of international laws, but also a mockery of internationally recognized principles of human rights. “Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiri people until the international community takes action on this issue,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IIOJ&K Youm e Istehsal e Kashmir

Comments

200 characters

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir tomorrow

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories