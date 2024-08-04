Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir tomorrow

LAHORE: Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control and World over will be marking ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ on Monday, to register their protest against Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s illegal and fraudulent action taken on this day in 2019.

The observance of Youm-e-Istehsal is aimed at conveying a message to the world that Kashmiris do not accept India’s illegal occupation and reject Indian illegal moves of 5th Aug 2019 when it repealed the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged Kashmiri people to observe Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir as Black Day to reaffirm their commitment to the UN recognized right to self-determination.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said in a statement that Pakistan will continue to support the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Referring to the Indian unilateral actions of 5-August-2019, the Information Minister said these were aimed at disempowering the Kashmiri people, depriving them of voting rights and expelling them from their own land. He said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. He said India’s brutal occupation of the territory is not only a violation of international laws, but also a mockery of internationally recognized principles of human rights. “Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiri people until the international community takes action on this issue,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024