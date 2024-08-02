AGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-02

‘Sohail Sisters’ meet governor

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2024 07:59am

LAHORE: The world record holders, Pride of Pakistan; Sohail Sisters, who won 15 gold medals in the Asian Pacific African Combined Powerlifting Championship, called on Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here on Thursday at Governor House Lahore under the leadership of PPP Minority Wing Punjab Vice President Edwin Sohotra.

Twinkle Sohail, Veronika Sohail, Sybil Sohail, Maryam Sohail, Manager Sohail Javed Khokhar, Coach Malik Mohammad Rashid were present on this occasion.

During the meeting, Twinkle Sohail also announced to dedicate her gold medal to shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the Sohail Sisters; Twinkle Sohail, Veronika Sohail, Sybil Sohail, represented Pakistan in the power lifting competition of three continents for the first time in the history of the country and won 15 gold medals which was a unique honour. He said that the players who bring honour to the country at the international level are the heroes of the nation and the asset of the country.

The governor further said that sports is very important in the development of mental, physical and professional skills of a person. He said that sports inculcate various positive skills including endurance, tolerance, patience and discipline in the youth. While congratulating the players, Governor Punjab expressed the hope that they would continue to bring laurels to the country and the nation with the same spirit in the future.

He also expressed the hope that the power lifting athletes would qualify for the Olympics by dint of hard work and would make the country famous. Twinkle Sohail said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a role model for Pakistani women. Ms Benazir Bhutto became the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan and Muslim World and proved that women can achieve a high position in the society with hard work and passion.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab gave certificates of appreciation to the players and appreciated their performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

