BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 31, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 01 Aug, 2024 09:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt reduces petrol price by Rs6.17, HSD’s by Rs10.86 per litre

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz extends electricity bill payment deadline by 10 days

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s internet outage takes toll on trading momentum, KSE-100 plunges nearly 1% in final hour

Read here for details.

  • Internet services face disruption across Pakistan, PTA blames PTCL

Read here for details.

  • Transaction complete: PHDL transfers title, possession of Regent Plaza to SIUT Trust

Read here for details.

  • Engro Fertilizers’ earnings stand at Rs1.6bn in 2QCY24, up 57% YoY

Read here for details.

  • Indus Motor starts vehicle export to other Toyota affiliated companies, but ‘financial benefits minimal’

Read here for details.

  • UBL’s profit clocks in at massive Rs15.3bn in 2QCY24

Read here for details.

  • PMD predicts torrential rains across country from August 1

Read here for details.

  • NA committee passes amendments to Election Act

Read here for details.

