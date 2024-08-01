Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs6.17, HSD’s by Rs10.86 per litre

PM Shehbaz extends electricity bill payment deadline by 10 days

Pakistan’s internet outage takes toll on trading momentum, KSE-100 plunges nearly 1% in final hour

Internet services face disruption across Pakistan, PTA blames PTCL

Transaction complete: PHDL transfers title, possession of Regent Plaza to SIUT Trust

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings stand at Rs1.6bn in 2QCY24, up 57% YoY

Indus Motor starts vehicle export to other Toyota affiliated companies, but ‘financial benefits minimal’

UBL’s profit clocks in at massive Rs15.3bn in 2QCY24

PMD predicts torrential rains across country from August 1

NA committee passes amendments to Election Act

