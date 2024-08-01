AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
April & June 2024: Nepra confirms overbilling by KE, other Discos

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 09:21am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), on Wednesday, certified overbilling by all power Distribution Companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric, for April and June 2024. The Nepra, in its showcause notices to the companies has directed them to provide explanations and has mandated corrective actions.

According to an official statement, the Nepra officers have compiled their report on the issue of receiving excessive bills to consumers during April to June 2024 and submitted it to the authority.

“The report found all Distribution Companies including K-Electric were involved in overbilling,” said the Nepra’s statement.

Power regulator assailed for ‘siding’ with govt, utilities

In the light of the inquiry report, the authority also decided to issue directions to distribution companies including K-Electric.

The Nepra has directed the DISCOs and KE to adjust bills of those consumers on actual reading who were overcharged.

The power companies have been asked that Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) will not be levied on customers for readings less than the due billing month and also adjusted for customers who have paid bills with LPS.

The Nepra has instructed all distribution companies to revise consumer bills to reflect the actual units of electricity consumed.

The DISCOs and KE have been further directed to replace faulty meters immediately to avoid average bills.

In addition, companies should also revise clauses in the consumer manuals in the meter reading. In June, over 300,000 power consumers were shifted out of the protected category due to a new billing system introduced by DISCOs on the directives of the Power Division which led to inflated electricity bills for these consumers, who previously enjoyed benefits such as subsidised rates or exemptions from price increases.

KE nepra DISCOS Power Division K-Electric overbilling

Comments

200 characters
Sohail Aug 01, 2024 01:27pm
what an amazing system and an amazing country that we live in. these companies should just come to our houses and take everything we have. nothing seems to fulfill their appetite for looting
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hammad Aug 01, 2024 02:21pm
Extremely high and so many taxes and fuel adjustments charges in the bill have made life miserable for the poor, and middle-class people.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

