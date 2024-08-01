AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
Aug 01, 2024

‘Economic situation is showing signs of improvement’

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Aqeel Malik, the Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs, on Wednesday said that the country’s economic situation is showing signs of improvement due to the federal government’s policies.

During a press conference, he highlighted that key economic indicators were trending positively, supported by Fitch ratings and the ongoing IMF programme, indicating that the economy was stabilising.

Malik accused a particular political party of spreading negative propaganda against the nation.

He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not engaging with other political parties, suggesting that their approach was not conducive to dialogue.

He labeled the PTI as an “anarchist group”, accusing it of undermining the country’s integrity and damaging Pakistan’s international reputation.

Malik emphasised that all political parties, aside from the PTI, were united in promoting a dialogue-driven democratic culture.

He argued that the PTI, despite its professed commitment to democracy, was now fostering chaos and anarchy in the country.

