FO denies report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday denied authenticity in the report circulating on social media about Germany handing over of those involved in the attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt.

Responding to a query of media about a report on social media, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch termed the report as “fake news”.

Dozens of miscreants had attacked the Pakistani consulate during a protest in Frankfurt on July 20. Following which, the German police had arrested two suspects.

Reports indicated that German authorities had allowed Afghan nationals to hold a peaceful protest. However, the demonstration’s participants turned violent, lobbed stones at the consulate building, and removed the country’s flag, leading to heightened tensions.

After arresting two Afghan nationals, German police had anticipated more arrests as they continued to identify additional protesters with the help of video footage.

A day after the incident, Pakistan condemned the attack by the gang of extremists on its consulate as well as the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular mission.

