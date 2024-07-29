AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-29

4 passengers held at Karachi airport

NNI Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration circle on Sunday arrested four passengers for possessing fake visa in two different operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The FIA spokesperson stated that out of the four arrested passengers, three were found with counterfeit visas for Guinea, while one passenger landed from Iraq to Karachi airport on fake visa.

The arrested accused, named Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Asghar, and Abdul Jabbar, paid a hefty amount of money to obtained fake visas from an agent.

While the other accused, Daniyal, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, had obtained his Iraqi visa from an agent for Rs 250,000 without visiting the Iraqi embassy.

All four accused have been transferred to the FIA Passport Circle for further legal action.

