Masood assumes charge as Chairman BOD IESCO

ISLAMABAD: In light of Ministry of Energy Power Division notification Dr Tahir Masood has taken the charge of Chairman IESCO Board of Directors. During his first meeting with IESCO Chief Executive Officer and field formations he emphasized regarding 100% accurate mobile meter reading, timely bill distribution, uninterrupted Power supply, timely rectification of valuable customer electricity issues and to build a friendly relationships with customers.

IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan while briefing said that IESCO has distinguishes position in power sector of Pakistan due to minimum line losses, best recovery, and strong distribution infrastructure and customer friendly policies. He ensured that no load management is being carried out in whole IESCO region and customer issues and complaint are being handling professionally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024