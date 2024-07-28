AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-28

FPCCI calls for promotion of tourism

Recorder Report Published July 28, 2024 Updated July 28, 2024 07:15am

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organized a seminar on “Unlocking Tourism Potential: Path to National Economic Development” at FPCCI Regional Office Lahore. The seminar aimed to engage Non-Resident Pakistani Investors to invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector. The principal objective of the session was to promote and develop tourism in Pakistan.

Chief Guest of FPCCI seminar United States Consul General Lahore Kristin K Hawkins said the United States government is working with Pakistan to help preserve Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Consul General Hawkins shared that 2001 the US Congress established the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation. Since the programme’s inception, the United States has helped preserve more than 1,200 cultural heritage projects worldwide.

In Pakistan, the United States has provided more than $8.4 million – in grants, not loans - to support 35 cultural preservation projects. These projects range from conserving Gandhara archaeological treasures and preserving Mughal architectural heritage to documenting historical manuscripts, restoring Sufi shrines and Hindu monuments, academic and professional partnerships, and digitizing efforts at museums.

She further emphasized the United States’ significant commitment to preserving Pakistan’s cultural heritage. The US is currently undertaking a substantial $1 million project at the Lahore Fort, focusing on the restoration of seven specific sites within the fort.

These sites, including the renowned picture wall and the Grand Sheesh Mahal, are emblematic of the diversity of Pakistan’s history and culture. The United States has also recently completed a separate project at the Wazir Khan Mosque and Chowk, now a vibrant hub for community and cultural events in Lahore.

Another recent US project was launched in Quetta to enhance a museum and help secure the cultural artifacts there for the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan US FPCCI Pakistan tour investments investors tourism sector of Pakistan cultural heritage promotion of tourism

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI calls for promotion of tourism

Govt to sustain gas tariff at current level: Musadik

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

Energy-efficient fans: Govt asks PEFMA to share its business plan

Recycled copper: Exporters allowed cut in value of input goods

JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

PTI files complaint against CEC before SJC

SECP registers 27,542 new cos in FY24

Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

Passport printing: Customs asked to clear ink cartridges

Negligent sales tax withholding agents to face huge penalties

Read more stories