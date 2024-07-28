FPCCI calls for promotion of tourism

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organized a seminar on “Unlocking Tourism Potential: Path to National Economic Development” at FPCCI Regional Office Lahore. The seminar aimed to engage Non-Resident Pakistani Investors to invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector. The principal objective of the session was to promote and develop tourism in Pakistan.

Chief Guest of FPCCI seminar United States Consul General Lahore Kristin K Hawkins said the United States government is working with Pakistan to help preserve Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Consul General Hawkins shared that 2001 the US Congress established the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation. Since the programme’s inception, the United States has helped preserve more than 1,200 cultural heritage projects worldwide.

In Pakistan, the United States has provided more than $8.4 million – in grants, not loans - to support 35 cultural preservation projects. These projects range from conserving Gandhara archaeological treasures and preserving Mughal architectural heritage to documenting historical manuscripts, restoring Sufi shrines and Hindu monuments, academic and professional partnerships, and digitizing efforts at museums.

She further emphasized the United States’ significant commitment to preserving Pakistan’s cultural heritage. The US is currently undertaking a substantial $1 million project at the Lahore Fort, focusing on the restoration of seven specific sites within the fort.

These sites, including the renowned picture wall and the Grand Sheesh Mahal, are emblematic of the diversity of Pakistan’s history and culture. The United States has also recently completed a separate project at the Wazir Khan Mosque and Chowk, now a vibrant hub for community and cultural events in Lahore.

Another recent US project was launched in Quetta to enhance a museum and help secure the cultural artifacts there for the future.

