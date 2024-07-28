AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-28

Japanese rubber futures higher

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ended higher on Friday as traders tracked firmer physical rubber prices, although the contract logged a downbeat performance this week.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery closed up 2.4 yen, or 0.76%, at 317.7 yen ($2.07) per kg. The contract logged a weekly loss of 0.41%.

The September rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 15 yuan, or 0.1%, to finish at 14,365 yuan ($1,981.60) per metric ton. It shed 1.41% this week, posting its sharpest weekly drop since July 5. The price of Thailand’s benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) rose 1.12% to 80.07 Thai baht ($2.22) per kg on a free-on-board basis, according to LSEG data.

Overall demand from tyre manufacturers continued to remain muted this week, said Farah Miller, CEO of independent rubber-focused data firm Helixtap Technologies. Amid stable Chinese demand and ample inventory levels, buyers turned cautious following the drop in rubber futures earlier this week, Miller added. Both Osaka and Shanghai rubber futures slid to two-month lows on Thursday.

The yen on Friday was at 153.66 against the dollar, set for a 2.5% rise for the week, its biggest weekly gain since late April-early May. Traders unwound long-held bets against the frail currency ahead of crucial US inflation data, and a global stocks rout drove investors towards safe assets, including the yen.

A stronger Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit China from July 26-31, aiming to improve trade with China. One of the panels of the Italy-China Business Forum, to be held in Beijing on Sunday and Monday, will be dedicated to the automotive sector. The front-month August rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 161.2 US cents per kg, up 0.4%.

Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures higher

Govt to sustain gas tariff at current level: Musadik

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

Energy-efficient fans: Govt asks PEFMA to share its business plan

Recycled copper: Exporters allowed cut in value of input goods

JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

PTI files complaint against CEC before SJC

SECP registers 27,542 new cos in FY24

Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

Passport printing: Customs asked to clear ink cartridges

Negligent sales tax withholding agents to face huge penalties

Read more stories