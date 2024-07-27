AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-27

New wave of monsoon rains to drench country

Recorder Report Published July 27, 2024 Updated July 27, 2024 07:10am

KARACHI: A new wave of monsoon rains is set to drench the country from this Saturday night into next week, the Met Office said on Friday.

The intermittent spells are likely to bring along winds and thundershowers to the upper parts of the country from this Saturday night till July 31. The southern parts may see rains from July 29.

With some downpours, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur may receive rains from the night of July 27 (today) to July 31. Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar may receive rain on July 28 and 29.

Coupled with isolated heavy falls, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan may receive rains from July 28 (today) till July 31.

In the same period, the rainy weather is likely to lash down in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali.

The southern parts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah are expected to see the windy-thundery weather from July 29 till July 31.

Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad and Jaffarabad are expected to witness the rainy weather over the period. Elsewhere in the province, hot and humid weather may prevail.

On July 29 and 30, the rainy weather is anticipated for Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jaccoabad and Dadu.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

monsoon rains met office weather forecast pakistan weather rainy weather

Comments

200 characters

New wave of monsoon rains to drench country

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Reserved seats: PTI submits list of 67 women, 11 minority candidates

5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

Gandapur says ‘won’t allow any operation’ in KP

SECP survey: Digital insurance premiums show dismal picture

Revival of PSM nearly impossible, NA panel told

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.17pc

Read more stories