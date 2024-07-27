New wave of monsoon rains to drench country

KARACHI: A new wave of monsoon rains is set to drench the country from this Saturday night into next week, the Met Office said on Friday.

The intermittent spells are likely to bring along winds and thundershowers to the upper parts of the country from this Saturday night till July 31. The southern parts may see rains from July 29.

With some downpours, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur may receive rains from the night of July 27 (today) to July 31. Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar may receive rain on July 28 and 29.

Coupled with isolated heavy falls, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan may receive rains from July 28 (today) till July 31.

In the same period, the rainy weather is likely to lash down in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali.

The southern parts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah are expected to see the windy-thundery weather from July 29 till July 31.

Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad and Jaffarabad are expected to witness the rainy weather over the period. Elsewhere in the province, hot and humid weather may prevail.

On July 29 and 30, the rainy weather is anticipated for Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jaccoabad and Dadu.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024