Academic writing training programme held

KARACHI: In pursuit of Faculty Capacity Building, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology in collaboration with the British Council initiated an 8-day academic writing training programme at SSUET Campus on Thursday.

The training will continue till August 13, 2024. Around 20 faculty members of Sir Syed University would participate in the training session largely from the English Department and a few from other departments like Computer Science, Software Engineering, Continuing Education, Mathematics and Physics.

The Course Trainer is Jelena Krstajic who is a veteran communication skills developer.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, the Manager Business Development, of the British Council, Muhammad Atif Qadri, said that the British Council provides several learning opportunities to help the universities achieve their individual development goals and encourage faculty members to help realize each other’s full potential. Our comprehensive resources, expert guidance, and industry-aligned programs can add immense value for the capacity building of faculty and students.

Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif, said that the collaborative efforts of Sir Syed University and the British Council offer a unique opportunity to gain experience and develop academic writing skills. It helps develop an understanding of functional language and learn how to apply this knowledge to teaching through reflection, analysis, and effective presentation of use and form.

Chairperson English Department, Asma Ahmed, pointed out that the training has been arranged for faculty members to improve their academic writing skills, and this collaborative approach lays the foundation for a mutually beneficial relationship, enhancing faculty’s skills while contributing to the campus's growth.

