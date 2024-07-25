Arrival of Israelis for Gaza talks in Doha postponed

DOHA: The arrival of an Israeli delegation in Doha for discussions on new demands for a truce in Gaza has been postponed, a source with knowledge of the talks said Wednesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of discussions, the source told AFP the meetings, which had been scheduled for tomorrow, were postponed until early next week, without giving a reason why.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, has been engaged in months of behind-the-scenes efforts to broker a truce in Gaza and a hostage-prisoner swap.

A proposed cessation of hostilities focuses on a phased approach, beginning with an initial truce.

Recent discussions have centred on a framework outlined by US President Joe Biden in late May, which he said had been proposed by Israel.

The same source previously said the Israeli delegation was expected to meet with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to discuss fresh Israeli demands for a deal, including control over the return of civilians to northern Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose office announced plans for the departure of a negotiating team at the end of last week, was in Washington on Wednesday to deliver a landmark speech to US Congress.