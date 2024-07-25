AGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
AIRLINK 108.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.29%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.72%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
DGKC 89.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.18%)
FFBL 42.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 151.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
OGDC 132.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
PAEL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.56%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.34%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
SEARL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.2%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.75%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,434 Increased By 28 (0.33%)
BR30 26,512 Increased By 59 (0.22%)
KSE100 79,690 Increased By 292.7 (0.37%)
KSE30 25,579 Increased By 61.1 (0.24%)
World Print 2024-07-25

Arrival of Israelis for Gaza talks in Doha postponed

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:24am

DOHA: The arrival of an Israeli delegation in Doha for discussions on new demands for a truce in Gaza has been postponed, a source with knowledge of the talks said Wednesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of discussions, the source told AFP the meetings, which had been scheduled for tomorrow, were postponed until early next week, without giving a reason why.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, has been engaged in months of behind-the-scenes efforts to broker a truce in Gaza and a hostage-prisoner swap.

A proposed cessation of hostilities focuses on a phased approach, beginning with an initial truce.

Recent discussions have centred on a framework outlined by US President Joe Biden in late May, which he said had been proposed by Israel.

The same source previously said the Israeli delegation was expected to meet with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to discuss fresh Israeli demands for a deal, including control over the return of civilians to northern Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose office announced plans for the departure of a negotiating team at the end of last week, was in Washington on Wednesday to deliver a landmark speech to US Congress.

