LCCI establishes SECP Clinic

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:56am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has established SECP Clinic in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan at LCCI. The clinic aims at streamline processes and provides expert guidance on regulatory matters.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the LCCI-SECP Clinic is a significant step and is a part of LCCI efforts aimed at facilitating its members and broader strategy to advocate for business-friendly policies and enhance the capacity of its members to navigate the regulatory landscape.

Kashif Anwar said that LCCI Tax Clinic has already benefitted thousands of LCCI members. He added that the LCCI-SECP Clinic would be held every Thursday and would offer a range of services, including assistance with company registration, compliance with corporate laws and understanding regulatory requirements.

