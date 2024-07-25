AGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
AIRLINK 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.72%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
DGKC 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
FCCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.82%)
FFBL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FFL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.55%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
OGDC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
PAEL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.91%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.12%)
PTC 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 56.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.23%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TREET 15.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.27%)
UNITY 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,436 Increased By 29.9 (0.36%)
BR30 26,551 Increased By 97.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 79,709 Increased By 312.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 25,600 Increased By 81.7 (0.32%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-25

Japanese rubber futures climb

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday, buoyed by higher synthetic rubber and oil prices, although gains were limited by a stronger yen.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery closed up 7 yen, or 2.09%, at 322.2 yen ($2.08) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 105 yuan, or 0.73%, to 14,545 yuan ($1,999.51) per metric ton.

The most active September butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE was up 195 yuan, or 1.33%, at 14,885 yuan ($2,046.24) per metric ton.

Oil prices rebounded, snapping three straight sessions of decline, as falling US crude inventories and growing supply risks from wildfires in Canada boosted prices.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Dollar/yen went down nearly 1% on Tuesday and fell another 0.6% on Wednesday in Asia to its lowest since mid-May at 155.36 per dollar, as short sellers bailed out ahead of a central bank meeting.

The yen is the best performing G10 currency against the dollar in July so far. A stronger Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

Rubber markets will continue to be range-bound for now, in the absence of “bright sparks to pull the market up”, said a Singapore-based trader. China’s top economic planner said on Tuesday it would support high-quality companies to borrow medium- and long-term foreign debt, to support the development of the real economy, according to an official statement published online. China is the world’s top rubber consumer.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 162.3 US cents per kg, up 1.2%.

Yuan Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures climb

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories